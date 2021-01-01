DANYA B Army Canvas Laundry Hamper on Wheels, Beige / Cream

The Danya B. Army Canvas Laundry Hamper on Wheels is your new best friend come laundry day. The beige army color canvas is rugged and chic, bringing edge to your home. Includes a sturdy metal frame with wheels that can be stored flat for storage, and when in use keeps the bag fully open for easy access and allows to easily transport even the heaviest loads. The heavy duty beige army canvas is highly durable and even removable for easy cleaning or storage. The Army Canvas Wheeled Laundry Hamper can accompany you to the various rooms in your home making easy to collect all your laundry in just one trip. Color: Beige / Cream.