Armstrong Chandelier by Kichler - Color: Brass - Finish: Natural - (43118NBR)

The Armstrong Chandelier is a pinnacle of midcentury design, adapted for modern applications. Its adjustable arms are highly customizable, allowing multiple configurations. Offered in natural brass metal finish, the Armstrong is ideal for modern living and dining rooms, as well as hospitality spaces. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Brass. Finish: Natural Brass