Kichler Armstrong 10-Light Sputnik Chandelier in Chrome

With its chrome finish and iconic sputnik styling, the Armstrong chandelier from Kichler is a midcentury modern marvel ready to infuse your home with fun and funky flair. Its eye-catching design and width of 47 inches certainly command attention while its adjustable height makes it suitable for a variety of high or low ceilings. Enjoy the radically retro Armstrong throughout your home to bring crisp, eye-catching style. Add extra pizazz with decorative bulbs and take advantage of the adjustable arms to change up the look whenever you want.