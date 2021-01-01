From kichler

Kichler Armstrong 10-Light Sputnik Chandelier in Chrome

$499.49 on sale
($554.99 save 10%)
In stock
Description

With its chrome finish and iconic sputnik styling, the Armstrong chandelier from Kichler is a midcentury modern marvel ready to infuse your home with fun and funky flair. Its eye-catching design and width of 47 inches certainly command attention while its adjustable height makes it suitable for a variety of high or low ceilings. Enjoy the radically retro Armstrong throughout your home to bring crisp, eye-catching style. Add extra pizazz with decorative bulbs and take advantage of the adjustable arms to change up the look whenever you want.

