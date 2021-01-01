Armless Task Chair Black Vinyl - Boss Office Products

This task chair in black vinyl is designed with a look that brings any room or office to the next level. The chair features a gorgeous and strong chrome 25 inch base with 2 inch nylon dual wheel castors that adds that perfect pop of metallic color to any room. In addition to looking fantastic, the chair also features a spring tilt mechanism, a pneumatic gas lift for easy height adjustability, tilt tension and an upright lock, while also boasting a weight capacity of 275lbs.