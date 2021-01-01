From the yelling armenians
The Yelling Armenians Armenian Pride Armenia Roots Flag Colors Abstract Art Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Armenian culture tee featuring repeating abstract art stripes the colors of the Armenian flag. Those with Armenian roots and heritage will love this trendy tee perfect for loud family reunions, holidays, birthdays, celebrations, and events. Wear this Armenia apparel with pride or give it to the loudest Armenian you know. Celebrate Armenian tradition, life, nice gift for birthday, Christmas, stocking stuffer. Awesome retro-looking text for those who love minimalist designs. Wear to family reunion dinner 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only