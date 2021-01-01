Armen Living Arno Outdoor Modular Lounge Chair, Charcoal

The Arno outdoor modular teak wood lounge chair with charcoal olefin is the perfect addition to your outdoor space or patio area. The Arno is crafted from FSC certified teak wood that is grown in a responsibly managed plantation. An outstanding feature of teak outdoor furniture is the capacity to withstand all forms of weather. It's one of the few species of wood in the world containing natural oils that repel and wick away water, keeping it from splintering, warping or becoming brittle. The chair cushion is wrapped in olefin fabric, which is perfect for the outdoors because it's abrasion, stain, sunlight, fire and chemical resistant. The comfortable seat back and seat cushion are filled with plush foam, keeping you relaxed for as long as you are seated.