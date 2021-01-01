Armchair Sets Sofachair

Features:[Splicing Design] The colorful splicing cloth retro design makes this arm chair & ottoman set a most eye-catching decor in your living room, bedroom and rest room. To give your space a cozy yet traditional feel[Comfortable Enjoyment] This accent chair & ottoman set is covered with high tensity sponge, which combines with soft linen fabric & strong stitches, provides you extra comfort. The high chair back and moderate height footrest bring relaxing enjoyment after a long time working[Ergonomic Design] This single sofa is designed with armrests and ottoman to free your hands and feet, which allows you to lie on the chair more comfortably, while avoiding the discomfort of your legs and waist caused by sitting for a long time. Meanwhile, upholstered deep seat and ergonomic back cushion offer maximum comfort & cozyDurable and Solid] This living room chair with footrest is made of solid wood frame and soft sponge, linen fabric cover make this chair durable,which means it is safe for long-term use. The max weight capacity is 250kg. Please remember that do not put anything overweight on the chair[Convenient Assembly] Just fix the legs with bolts to complete the installationn. Dimension of Chair: 26.8”(L) x 30”(W) x 38.6”(H); Ottoman:20.5”(L) x 15.4”(W) x 14.6”(H). Weight capacity: 450 LBSUpholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: Seat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Grade: Pattern: Legal Documentation: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: NoDIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 35Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 38.6Overall Width - Side to Side: 23.6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 30Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 18.5Seat Width - Side to Side: 23.6Seat Depth - Front to Back: 19.3Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: 25Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 11.8Assembly:Warranty: