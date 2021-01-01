Armarkat 74-in Faux Fur Two Condo and Running Ramps Cat Tree, Beige | PetSmart

Description

This Armarkat Cat Tree is Armarkat's most popular model. Cat Daddy approved by noted cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy, this tree boasts two playhouses, 2 running ramps, 3 perches and multiple scratching posts. This plywood tree is covered in beige faux-fur, and comes with easy to assemble step-by-step instructions and tools. Features: Well-constructed and sturdy Covered faux fur material 3 nicely cushioned perches, 2 spacious playhouses, 10 sisal scratching posts, 2 running ramps several layer design Will provide a lot of lounging room and fun to your kitties Includes: Cat Tree Hardware bag Instructions Intended Pet(s): Cats Material(s): Plywood Wood, Faux Fur & Sisal Post Color: Beige Product Dimensions: 27 in L x 24 in W x 73 in H Product Weight: 61 lb Care Instructions: Spot clean or hand vacuum Caution: Keep dry. Armarkat 74-in Faux Fur Two Condo and Running Ramps Cat Tree, Beige | PetSmart

