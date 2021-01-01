Armarkat 78-in Faux Fur Condo and Cat Tree, Silver Gray in Grey | PetSmart
Advertisement
This Armarkat Pressed Wood Cat Tree is Cat Daddy approved by noted cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy, Easy to assemble with step-by-step instructions and tools, this beautiful pressed wood tree is covered in silver gray faux fur. Features: Covered in faux fur Soft to touch Soft-side playhouse condo Lounge basket Soft ramp Rest hammock Hanging toys Multiple perches 100% sisal scratching posts Includes: Cat Tree Hardware bag Instructions Intended Pet(s): Cats Material(s): Pressed Wood, Faux Fur & Sisal Post Color: Silver Gray Product Dimensions: 42 in L x 26 in W x 78 in H Product Weight: 60 lb INSTRUCTIONS: Spot clean or hand vacuum. Caution: Keep dry. Armarkat 78-in Faux Fur Condo and Cat Tree, Silver Gray in Grey | PetSmart