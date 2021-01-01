From gracie oaks
Armando Angle 5 Piece Dining Set
Advertisement
This small space friendly dining set includes one table with rustic corner brackets and four chairs with curved metal X backs for style and comfort. Both the table and the seat of the chairs are finished with a moisture-resistant protective melamine coat that increases their durability. This five-piece table and chair set is also an elevated industrial addition to game rooms, craft rooms, or office spaces. And the best part? It all ships in one convenient box. Color: Dark Walnut