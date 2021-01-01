Titan Lighting Armand 1-Light Matte Gold with Clear Crystal Sconce

Enrich your home lighting with this intricate wall sconce from the Armand Collection. Expertly fashioned with a laser-cut pattern adorned with large crystals, this unique 1-light fixture will add visual appeal and texture to the space around it. The combination of crystals and the opening cuts of the metal work produce a seamless presentation of light and pattern. This handcrafted wall light features a matte gold finish with clear crystal that perfectly complements modern settings. It comes with installation hardware. Bulb not included.