Armadillo Tile, Garage Tile, Patio Tile, Outdoor Tile 12" x 12", Buckskin Beige, 9 per Pack

The Armadillo Tiles are a versatile snap-together tile solution for most any work space. They can be installed over a solid, clean, level indoor or outdoor flooring space. This simple snap together design creates a flat non-slip surface and can reduce leg strain by as much as 70 percent. Made from polypropylene plastic, they are easy to clean and chemical resistant. Use one color, or accent with two or more colors for a bold, creative look. Great for workshops, garages, laundry rooms, sheds, workout rooms, mudrooms, basements, game rooms, man caves or any work space you need a floor. Nine pieces per pack.