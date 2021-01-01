From calloway mills
Calloway Mills Armada Circle Monogram Outdoor Doormat 22" x 36" (Letter O)
Advertisement
Durable, yet warm and inviting, this monogrammed doormat is a functional addition to any home decor. Made of heavy-duty rubber and natural coir that scrapes shoes clean and absorbs moisture, this larger size also provides more coverage. For best results keep in a sheltered area such as a covered porch, keeping extreme moisture and sunlight to a minimum. Vacuum, sweep or lightly hose clean.