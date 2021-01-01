From lucky one
LUCKY ONE Arm Chairs Upholstered Accent Lounge Chair in Pink Velvet with Removable Cushion
Want to add style to your home? Choose our upholstered accent lounge chair right now. The chair has a boxy minimalistic form with clean lines that grab attention. It will be a beautiful addition to your living room, bedroom, or dining room. It's a great choice if you want your chair be the focal point of your house. With its pink color which will create a dreamy atmosphere, anyone who visits your room will feel welcome and relaxed. It's also a perfect choice if you want to build a relaxing area in your room. Curled up in our chair with a book, a laptop, or an iPad, forget the stress and enjoy real leisure time. Color: Pink Velvet.