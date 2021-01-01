kathy ireland Arlo 54 in. Indoor Brushed Steel Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

The 54 in. Arlo indoor ceiling fan has a unique contemporary style and will be the perfect addition to your small modern living space. Enjoy the cool style of the 54 in. Arlo's Brushed steel housing and 3 matching blades that move plenty of air. It includes a handheld remote system offering 6-speeds, dimming light control and reverse functions. The Arlo ceiling fan is light kit compatible. The light kit, model #LK354, is sold separately. The current Emerson Ceiling Fan line will be re-branded as kathy ireland HOME by Luminance Brands. While the name will change, we want to reassure our customers that the product and our core values remain the same. You may receive packaging with either branding during the brand transition period.