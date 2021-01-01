Arlmont & Co. 2-Seater Heavy Duty Patio Bench Loveseat Cover 600D Waterproof UV Resistant Anti-Fading Lawn Patio Furniture Covers With Air Vent, Beige

Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Patio Furniture CoversProvide all-weather protection for your garden furniture, waterproof, UV-proof, windproof, dustproof, and snow-resistant, protect your outdoor patio furniture from the environment and extend the service life of the furniture.FeaturesAir vents reduce inside condensation and wind loftingClick-close straps snap over legs to secure cover on the windiest daysElastic hem cord with a toggle allows adjustment for a tight and custom fit600D Oxford durable fabric with water resistant PVC coating backingPadded handles for easy fitting and removalThe thickened drawstring has stronger toughness and better elasticity, which can ensure that the bottom of the home cover is tighter and will not be easily blown away, also effectively preventing dust from entering.Three-year limited warrantyClick-close straps snap at front to secure cover on the windiest daysElastic hem cord for a tight and custom fitProduct DetailsFurniture Type: Patio Coffee TableDurability: UV Resistant; Water Resistant; Weather Resistant; Mildew ResistantFastener: Elastic Size: 32" H x 34" W x 60" D