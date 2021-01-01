Arlinna Modern and Contemporary Full Length Mirror

Aside from making spaces appear larger, wall mirrors offer a tactful, stylish way to hide imperfections, maximize light, and provide a second look at your favorite accents. Clean-lined and understated, this American-made piece features a handcrafted rectangular frame made from manufactured wood awash in a walnut finish. Mount it vertically in your bedroom to check your outfit of the day, or place it horizontally above the bathroom vanity to check your reflection during your morning routine! Size: 59.5" H x 20.5" W