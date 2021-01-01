Impressions Arlington Egyptian Cotton Solid Sheet Set, Twin, Ivory

The Arlington Sheet Set incorporates a silky softness that will transform your bed into a plush retreat. Crafted from quality, 100% Egyptian Cotton with a 650-thread count, you'll want to stay in bed all day. Each set includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases. The fully-elasticized fitted sheet is constructed with a deep pocket that is designed to fit oversized mattresses up to 18” thick. These sheets are available in an array of solid colors that boast a subtle shimmer from their sateen weave and make the decorating options endless. Sleep soundly night-after-night with this beautiful set that you're sure to love. Transform the look of your space by adding matching pillowcases or a duvet cover set, sold separately.