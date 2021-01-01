Arlington 5 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

This 5-piece outdoor conversation set is the perfect companion to a summer barbecue – other than good friends to enjoy it with, of course. It includes a sofa, loveseat, two club chairs, and a coffee table with storage. This set is crafted from rust-resistant steel wrapped in resin wicker with a two-tone weave. Each deep piece of seating is topped with water- and fade-resistant cushions with machine-washable zip covers. Plus, the coffee table's lid lifts up, giving you a handy spot to keep the couch cushions when you're not using them. This sofa seating group comes backed by a one-year warranty. Color: Brown/Beige