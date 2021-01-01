Up your crafting game with the Ameriwood Home Arleta Craft Desk. Made of laminated particleboard, the classic white finish is sure to fit into any space and gives your room an open, airy feel. The 5 open shelves on the side are perfect for organizing manuals, scrapbooking supplies, fabric, or jewelry tools. Behind the door are an additional 2 shelves to store away supplies. The desktop with a hutch is an ideal workspace for all of your projects. The Craft Desk can also be used as a homework station so your student can easily finish school projects away from your kitchen island or table. The Craft Desk ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are recommended to assemble. Once assembled, the Desk measures to be 35.67”H x 42.28”W x 19.5”D. Ameriwood Home Arleta 42.28-in White Classic Craft Desk | 4615015COM