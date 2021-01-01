From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Arlenbry Office Collection 4-Shelf Bookcase, One Size , Gray
Clean-lined and contemporary—but far from stark—this home office bookcase is a fresh style awakening. Sleek scale makes it a natural fit for smaller spaces. Effortlessly combining modern farmhouse design with urban attitude, the replicated weathered oak grain plays perfectly with the chic yet earthy aesthetic.Features: Adjustable Shelves, Quick ShipJoinery: Stapled, Glued, Butt Joint, ScrewedShape: RectangleTools Required: Allen Wrench (not Included), Phillips (not Included), Flathead (not Included)Measurements: 11.5 Depth/Inches, 71 Height/Inches, 24.5 Width/InchesWeight (lb.): 63 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFinish: OakFrame Content: 50% Medium Density Fiberboard, 45% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessMetal Finish: BlackTop Material: WoodNumber of Shelves: 4Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: FarmhouseCountry of Origin: Imported