Arlee Nevada Fur Decorative Square Floor Pillow 24" x 24" Pack of 1 Teal Cloud Blue

Add style and fashion to your bedroom, kids room, living room or family room. This great looking soft, fur pillow has a pattern that everyone will like. This fabric on this plush pillow cushion is specially dyed to look like the edges are frosted. Adults, teenagers and children and kids can use this in bedrooms, on the sofa and couches and family rooms. The fabric is easy to clean with mild soap and water. Available in 3 colors and also in 24" x 24", 50" x 60" throw blanket, and backrest