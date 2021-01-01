Arlee Deep Seated Lounger Sofa and Couch Style Pet Bed for Dogs and Cats

A great bed for pets both young and old, the Arlee Deep Seated Lounger Sofa Style Pet Bed for Dogs and Cats is a soft and comfortable polyester fiber filled, couch like pet bed that is the perfect bed for your furry companion to stretch out and snooze in. This sofa style bed has a wide, wrap around bolster that is set at an angle to comfortably support your dog's entire body from head to tail. The front of the bed is lowered so small dogs and cats or pets that have difficulty climbing and walking, such as older animals, can easily get inside. The cushion is covered with a super soft, plush fabric that provides a cozy sleep surface for relaxing comfort. The over-filled soft cushion and bolsters also allow your pet to sleep and rest in different positions; curled up to stay warm for extra security or splayed out to cool off for complete contentment. Your furry friend can also use the soft and cuddly bolsters as a pillow to rest their head upon. The fabric is durable and long wearing and the bed is constructed with lockstitch seams that help to resist tears. The fiber filling is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and will not bottom or flatten out. The zippers on this bed make it easy to remove the stuffers inside the bolsters and cushion so that you can place the cover into the washing machine and clean it easily. This bed comes in a variety of colors including Chocolate (Brown), Charcoal (Grey) and Driftwood (Dark Tan). It also comes in different sizes; small 35" inches x 22" inches and medium 40" inches x 25" inches.