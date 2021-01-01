Ark Naturals Protection+ Brushless Toothpaste is the only dental chew that stops plaque and tartar before they start! Powered by nature's most powerful antioxidant: Astaxanthin! Astaxanthin stops plaque and tartar before it can even start by boosting the antibody immunoglobulin A (lgA) in the saliva, therefore creating a protective barrier on teeth! These unique 5-in-1 dental chews have a toothpaste center with active ingredients and natural breath fresheners such as cinnamon, clove and vanilla. They also support gums with antioxidant power and form a protective barrier to support healthy teeth. Key Benefits: Powered by Astaxanthin (nature's most powerful antioxidant) Dental Chew Gluten Free Dental Cleaning Ready to Eat Item Number: 5306224 Brand: Ark Naturals Food Type: Dental Chew Breed Size: Large Life Stage: All (12 weeks and older) Nutritional Option: Gluten Free Health Consideration: Dental Care Flavor: Chicken Weight: 1.13 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Astaxanthin, Calcium Carbonate, Canola Oil, Cinnamon, Citric Acid, Clove, Cultured Dextrose, Dicalcium Phosphate, Flaxseed Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Gelatin, Glucose Oxidase, Glycerin, Honey, L-Ascorbic Acid Phosphate, Lecithin, Natural Chicken Flavor, Rice Flour, Rosemary Extract, Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Vanilla, Water (For Processing) FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS For dogs 12 weeks and older. For best results, we recommend a full astaxanthin dosage of 2 chewables per day, just like brushing your teeth. Ark Naturals Protection Plus Brushless Toothpaste 5-in-1 Large Dog Dental Chews, Adult, Size: 18 oz, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart