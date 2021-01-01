SAFAVIEH Arizona Gray/Turquoise 2 ft. x 8 ft. Geometric Runner Rug

Advertisement
The Arizona Shag makes an alluring, texture-rich floor display ideal for casually styled home furnishings, kids' bedrooms and playrooms or the country house family room. This shag is styled for personal decor preferences that appreciate the soft feel underfoot of a shag in a shorter, plush pile carpet. A perfect choice for rustic-chic or casual contemporary home decor, this Arizona Shag is power loomed using durable synthetic yarns for easy-care, long lasting charm. Color: Gray/Turquoise.