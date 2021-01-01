Arimo Home Sweet Home 29 in. x 17 in. Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat

The Winston Porter Home Sweet Home Doormat is a beautiful addition to any home. This mat has a “HOME SWEET HOME” text that will add warmth to the decor. It has a lovely texture that will keep the area clean and will not allow any dust to enter your home. The mat is water, mildew, crush, fade, and odor resistant, which makes it look and stay like new for a long time. This mat is made from coir and plastic that enhances its strength and durability. It has a non-slip backing that keeps it firmly in place on the floor. The beautiful texted mat is multicolor and blends well with many kinds of decors. It is foldable and perfect for all-weather use. This Home Sweet Home Doormat from Winston Porter is AZO free and is ASTM compliant, which makes it safe for use in homes.