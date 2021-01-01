Handy Living Arielle 5-piece Melon Butterfly Leaf Dining Table in Cherry/White and Armless Dining Chairs Fine Polyester

This 5-piece dining set includes 4 armless side chairs in melon red and an expandable rectangular dining table that boast an updated classic design that will elevate the look of your home. The chairs feature a solid wood frame and legs in a white finish with an upholstered seat and back cushion in a melon red that provides the perfect amount of support for extraordinary comfort. The table features a rubberwood table top in a cherry finish and four squared legs in a white finish with a graceful curve near the bottom that provides the perfect amount of style and support. This versatile table has a self storing 15.75" wide butterfly leaf allowing you to easily expand the table from 65" to 80.75" for larger family gatherings or entertaining. Takes less than 60 minutes to assemble with included instructions and tool. Imported, color may vary.