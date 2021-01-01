Are you and your family looking for a sturdy kitchen sink that functions perfectly for any type of occasion? Do you have trouble finding a kitchen sink package that includes complementary accessories to ease your kitchen duties? Look no further as we introduce the premium 16-gauge stainless steel undermount 60, 40 offset double bowl kitchen sink combo. The undermount kitchen sink is coated with a brushed stainless steel to provide a contemporary design. This amazing combo package includes one set of protective bottom grids, two deluxe strainers with lift-out basket, one silicone dish rack, one soap dispenser, and two silicone pot mats. With 15 mm radius corners around the sink, it creates a larger bowl area and cleaning of the sink becomes effortless. Our sinks’ design have noise reduction sound pads that block out loud noises and vibration when using of the kitchen sink. The undermount sink is certified under cUPC and covered by the limited lifetime manufacturer warranty (USA only). It has a 3.5 in. drain opening that is compatible with standard garbage disposals. Mounting hardware, installation brackets, and cutout template are included. This undermount 60, 40 offset double bowl kitchen sink combo is a must-buy for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen dé£¯r with matching accessories to help assist on kitchen tasks. The dimensions are as follow, exterior size: 42 in. x 19 in. x 10 in. , left bowl: 22 in. x 17 in. x 10 in. deep , right bowl: 17 in. x 17 in. x 9 in. deep. eModernDecor Ariel Undermount 42-in x 19-in Stainless Steel Double Offset Bowl Kitchen Sink | ARL-R4219DL-PK