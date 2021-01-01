Whiteline Modern Living Ariel Mirror, Small, Gold

Quality made to last for years to come: White line uses quality materials and precise construction when building each piece in their line. You have the satisfaction of knowing your favorite new addition will last as long as you have need for it Versatility of use: can be used for added wall accents in bedrooms, living areas, or office spaces Modern decorative appearance: the sleek and smooth, gloss or matte veneers, and exquisite accents add a chic look to your interior decor Easy to clean and no assembly required: the mirror was inspired by the lovely of luxury and simplicity in every way. This piece requires no assembly, to go from door to floor with ease. The mirror is made with a high quality finish, offering easy upkeep. Simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and dry with non-abrasive material Beautifully designed to fit any room or space in your home Includes one mirror Diameter 23"