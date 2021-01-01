From lexington
Ariana Divonne 3 Mirrored Drawer Nightstand
Part of Ariana Collection from LexingtonCrafted from maple veneers and hardwood solids and Mirrored drawer frontsRich gray coloration finishCharcoal gray bead moldingTapered legsMitered and beveled face frameFull extension self closing drawerOctagonal abalone shell knobs3 drawers.Bedside storage presents a touch of glam with mirrored drawer fronts and distinctive octagonal pulls made from abalone shell. The three full-extension self-closing drawers with silver gray painted interiors provide ample storage and a smooth surface. This case is the same as the Paloma nightstand just dressed up for added interest.