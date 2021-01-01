Aria Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (2306KZ-LL)

The Aria Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley Lighting makes extensive use of the â€œmeshâ€ design for the internal lamping to cast a textured style of light that perfectly illumines exterior living spaces. The fixtures main framework and mesh are made from aluminum, which imbues it with the increased durability needed in the great outdoors. Whether used in areas like patios, decks, and other similar areas, the fixture is built for longevity and the gift of low-maintenance. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Bronze. Finish: Buckeye Bronze