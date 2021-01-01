Aria LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Silver - (139784-1062)

The Aria LED Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge displays a halo-like design that imbues luxury residential and commercial settings with simple elegance. A band of metal wraps around an inner ring that is lined with fabric that has been infused with Swarovski crystals that, awash in the glow of the LED light sources, glimmer and dazzle. The highly efficient LED light shines both upward and downward, creating clean and robust illumination that covers ample surface area. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Disc. Color: White. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting