Aria LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (139784-1085)

The Aria LED Pendant Light features an elegant ring with a slim profile. An outer metal crown surrounds an inner ring that is lined with fabric that has been imbued with petite Swarovski crystals. When the pendant light is illuminated the small crystals shine and sparkle brightly. The LED light guide gives off both down and up light, making it a great decorative addition to modern living rooms and dining rooms. Choose from Mahogany, Bronze, Dark Smoke, Burnished Steel, Black, Natural Iron, Vintage Platinum, or Soft Gold finish for the canopy and inner ring as well as outer ring accent. Ships with a round canopy. Shown in Soft Gold finish with Soft Gold accent. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting