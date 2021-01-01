Bungalow Flooring Argyle Charcoal 24 in. x 36 in. Monogram Z Door Mat, Grey

When life becomes a revolving door of muddy feet, dirty paws, and whatever else Mother Nature can throw your way; you need more than just a mat. You need an Aqua Shield®. Built to tackle the rain, snow and mud your lovable messes bring in on their feet, the Aqua Shield® features tough PET fiber, a durable rubber backing and the unique Water Dam border; keeping dust, dirt, grime and moisture contained and off your floors. We make this rugged beauty right here in the USA from industrial grade materials designed for the most demanding environments, inside or outside. And because we use post-consumer materials in our rubber backing and fiber tops, you'll appreciate this environmentally friendly solution for years to come. Color: Charcoal.