Argus Storage Bench - Ivory New Velvet - Christopher Knight Home

Store all of the extra remotes, controllers, and board games in this versatile Christopher Knight Home Argus Storage Bench. This stylish ottoman will look good against any wall or right in front of your bed, and will hold all of those items you don’t really want to put too far away, but you also don’t want to always look at as they clutter your table. The extra padded seat allows you to both sit in comfort or keep your legs propped up while you watch tv. Color: Ivory. Pattern: Solid.