Versanora Arguer 66.93-in Rose Gold/Black Arc Floor Lamp | VN-L00012

Illuminate your space while adding elegant décor with the Versanora Arquer Arc 66.93" Metal Floor Lamp with Bell Shade. This decorative lamp features a classic gold finish for a modern update to any space. This timeless lamp's curved arm, floor rocker switch, and bell-shaped shade make it a versatile lighting solution for reading or to add a soft glow to your bedroom, office, or living area. Constructed of durable metal, this floor lamp is built to last for long-term use. With its sturdy marble base, this lamp isn't easily tipped over for dependable lighting in high-traffic areas. Purchase this stylish lamp alone or with a high-quality Teamson side table and chair for a complete reading nook. For quick assembly and easy cleaning, this accent lamp includes step-by-step instructions. The slim design of the Versanora Arquer Arc 66.93" Metal Floor Lamp with Bell Shade makes it easy to fit into tight spaces for when you want to re-arrange your furniture, and it measures just 43.3" x 11.81" x 66.93" to add a stylish light source to almost any space in your home. This lamp uses a 50 watt type E26 base, 110V bulb (not included). For over 20 years, Teamson has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. Offering exceptional toys, lifestyle furniture, and accessories is our mission, and we achieve that mission with our innovative and attractive designs. We strive to continue making long-lasting and eye-catching products that will "WOW" you and help you create your dream home filled with style and smiles for your loved ones.