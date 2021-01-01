Argo Petascope Pet Soft-Sided Crate

Exclusively from the Argo Sport Pets Line, the ultra chic Petascope Pet Carrier is a super lightweight sport carrier, that is heavyweight in design and function. Carry your little pooch in definitive style using a comfortable padded handle for short trips, or use the sporty 51'' shoulder strap for even weight distribution on long hauls. Whether you are traveling to the beach, taking off for a day trip, or sipping cappuccino on the cafe terrace, your pet can join you. Going away on vacation? Size: Small (9.25" H x 10" W x 18" D), Color: Green