Argo LED Round Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Modern Forms - Color: Brushed Nickel - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (FM-4211-35-BN)

The Argo LED Round Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Modern Forms unites form and function with a powerful glow that emits from an ultra-slim profile. Simple and timeless, this piece showcases a thin and shining, circular metal frame that presents and contrasts with the wide acrylic shade that encompasses most of the piece. An integrated, energy-efficient LED rests behind, spreading a soothing and even layer of illumination. With a damp rating and a minimalist silhouette, this piece works well in any room of the home, enhancing the space with its clean glow. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Round. Color: Brushed Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel