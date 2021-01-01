Argeniz Desk
Description
Features:Desk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoStyle: Traditional;RusticTop Color: Rustic OakTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: Rustic OakBase Material: Manufactured Wood + Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Wood Construction Type: Solid woodNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: Wood Scoring & Rub ThroughMirrored: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: YesFile Drawer: NoDrawer Glide Mechanism: Roller GlidesDrawer Glide Material: MetalSafety Stop: NoSoft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: 2Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: N/ANumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: YesGaming Desk: NoTwo Person Accommodated: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: DovetailKiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: ADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: FIRA Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): BS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: LEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: Lacey Act Compliant: GS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: SCS Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Monitor section: 34.3" W x 11.8" D x 18.9" HDimensions of the drawer on the right side: 11 3/8” W x 15 3/8" D x 2 3/4” HOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 30.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 44Overall Depth - Front to Back: 22Desk Return: NoDesk Return Height - Top to Bottom: Desk Return Width - Side to Side: Desk Return Depth - Front to Back: Left Side Length - End to End: