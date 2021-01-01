Josie Maran Argan Milk & Resurfacing Serum Dynamic Duo

Take two steps towards your glowiest-looking skin yet with this super-size set from Josie Maran, pairing the best-selling Argan Hydrating Milk Serum (now with a pump!) with Smooth Skin Resurfacing Serum. The Argan oil-formulated dynamic duo "glows" better together to reveal smoother-looking skin. Argan Hydrating Milk Serum is formulated with argan oil and water to help deliver the hydrating and nourishing benefits of argan oil to the skin. Smooth Skin Resurfacing Serum refines texture and boosts skin hydration by exfoliating and resurfacing your skin for the appearance of a visibly smoother complexion. How do I use it: Massage three to five drops of Argan Hydrating Milk Serum onto clean face in the morning and evening. In the evening, apply two to four drops of Smooth Skin Resurfacing Serum. From Josie Maran. Includes: