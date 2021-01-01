Arek Office Chair

At your work space, you can have both form and function with the office chair. It is breathable, adjustable, and modern with no compromises. It features Korean mesh back with adjustable lumbar support, a sliding seat and 60 mm casters. The fabric/leatherette over molded foam seat gives you a soft cushioning effect while the polished aluminum armrests and base add a professional look to your work space. Also you can set your preferred inclination with the synchro tilt mechanism, which has 5 locking positions. Alpha office chair is simply made with you in mind and is out to make you as comfortable as you desire. Upholstery Color: Light Green