From livingston home
Livingston Home Area Rug 100%Jute, (8"x10"),LODEN CHARCOAL
Advertisement
Power-loomed High density carpet with soft touch to ensure a durable, long-lasting, and virtually non-shedding rug. Style is casual, transitional, contemporary, modern, minimalist and perfect for any room: living room, bedroom, dining room, nursery, foyer, dorm room, or home office. Dimensions: 98"x9.00"x9.00" 60Lbs. (8"x10") 100%Jute Luxury, handmade feel at machine made prices. High quality inexpensive area rug. . Versatile enough for contemporary, casual, farmhouse, coastal, and bohemian styles of home décor For years, we have been a trusted brand, crafting rugs of the highest quality with unmatched style.