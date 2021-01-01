From contrast lighting
Ardito 3.5 Inch Ultra-Thin Wall Wash Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (A3RWW-11AN40LF)
The Ardito 3.5 Inch Ultra-Thin Wall Wash Trim from Contrast Lighting is a high-efficiency trim that houses a dimmable LED lamp. Able to fit securely into insulated and non-insulated ceilings, this modern recessed light features a 90+ coloring index that offers a comforting glow reminiscent of natural sunlight. The level of brightness is entirely under one's control thanks to its color-tuning and warm-dim technology. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Matte White