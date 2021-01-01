Ardito 3.5 Inch Trimless Regressed Shower Light by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (A3RSF-TR1140LC)

Any space can be lit in subtle modern style with this 3.5-inch trimless regressed fixture from the Ardito 3.5 Inch Trimless Regressed Shower Light by Contrast Lighting. This fixture features a high-efficiency regressed shower dimmable LED downlight trim and provides high-quality true color and clean white light without hot spots. This allows the fixture to be ideal for damp locations including built-in shower enclosures. It presents mounting options that accommodate new construction or remodeling with equal aplomb. A variety of light temperatures and reflector finishes is given to create a customized aesthetic perfectly matched for any interior design story. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White