Ardito 3.5 Inch Round Regressed Reflector Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Nickel - (A3RFR-12BR2235LC)

A shining example of modernity, Contrast Lighting's Ardito 3.5 Inch Round Regressed Reflector Trim is an ultra-thin design made for insulated, non-insulated and remodeled ceilings. With Lumenetix multicolor tuning, it allows one to choose endless color combinations via Bluetooth to achieve the exact look and feel one want in one's living or work space. This low-profile recessed light possesses a minimalist style that will allow it to blend seamlessly with a wide array of established motifs. Shape: Round. Color: Metallics. Finish: Brushed Nickel