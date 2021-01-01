Ardito 2.5 Inch LED Square Trimless Regressed Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (A2SFR-TR1340MC)

The Ardito 2.5 Inch LED Square Trimless Regressed Trim is a statement in minimalism that distills the concept down to its most basic form. Free from any extraneous detail, the ultra-thin, 2.5-inch, profile design from Contrast Lighting offers simple sophistication that flatters all interior design stories. Its dimmable LED light source enables fine-grained customization to suit every home's visual language. It provides a color that is high-quality and a clean white light without hot spots. The trim can last due to the high-quality aluminum injected heat sink for maximum heat dissipation. From below the ceiling, the junction box is accessible. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel