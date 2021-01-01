Ardito 2 Inch LED Round Regressed Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (A2RFR-12BR27MC)

The Ardito 2 Inch LED Round Regressive Trim from Contrast Lighting is a functional and attractive solution for enhancing the brightness of any interior space, dry or damp. From the super-thin profile to the easily-accessible junction box, this energy-efficient round fixture looks great and is effortless to install. Provides a high-quality true color and clean white light without hot spots. It's crafted from high-quality aluminum injected heat sink for maximum heat dissipation, so you'll enjoy the comforting level of light it delivers for many years to come. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel