Ardennes Palladian Bedside Table

Thick White Oak veneers and select hardwoodsWire brushed black forest finishBrindle colored topSoft close drawer guidesOne drawerOpen shelfRecessed area in back with a two outlet plug and usb portAdjustable levelersTapered feet.Inspired by French Neoclassical design, Ardennes Bedroom Collection by American Drew Furniture features the more primary shapes from that era but leaves the more ornate details behind for an updated, casual style. It is made using wire brushed White Oak that is finished in a Black Forest finish on the cabinets and bases with contrasting tops finished in a Brindle tone. With soft shapes and a worn finish, Ardennes is ideal for people who seek traditional design in a relaxed and comfortable setting.