Waterford Ardan Tonn 11 oz. Crystal Whiskey Glass

The Ardan tonn 11 oz. crystal whiskey glass offers the beauty of simplicity, quality crystal with a clean, modern design for everyday use. An exciting pattern created with a contemporary lifestyle, the Irish word for ‘wave’, is inspired by nature and reminiscent of the streams and currents that surround the breathtaking Irish landscape. Featuring immaculate attention to detail in a simple yet modern way, it is suitable for every occasion – from a casual dinner to celebratory occasion with friends and family.