Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset HiRes Speaker Drivers DTS Headphone X v20 Surround for PC Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Premium hi res capable speakers with high density neodymium magnets reproduce a full, expansive frequency range from 10 to 40,000 hertz with stunning realism and clarity Luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy construction offers maximum durability and a consistent fit Next generation DTS headphone: x v2.0 surround sound provides optimal spatial imaging for complete 360 degree immersion USB chat mix dial lets you balance and adjust the volume between your game and chat audio; headphone sensitivity: 102 dB SPL The arctic clear cast microphone delivers studio quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation. Microphone frequency response-10010,000 kHz. Microphone sensitivity-(-38) DBV/pa cannot guarantee the quality or authenticity of products sold by non-authorized resellers on, and they are not eligible for warranty. Authorized retailers: , Adorama Inc, E